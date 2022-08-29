IPL: Former Iran midfielder Dinmohammadi happy with level of league

76 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran midfielder Sirous Dinmohammadi praised the level of the current season of the Iran Professional league (IPL).

According to Ex-Esteghlal player, most of the teams have good players in their squads.

“We are watching attractive matches every game,” said Dinmohammadi in his interview with Tehran Times.

“As the games are played weekly, the quality level of the matches also increases. The main reason for the attraction of the matches, in my opinion, is that the star players are almost evenly distributed among the teams, and it is no longer the case that only one or two teams are full of stars,” added the former national football team player.

When asked about the teams which have the chance to win the league, Dinmohammadi answered: “Persepolis and Esteghlal are favorites to win IPL, with Sepahan having the second-best chance to win the 2022/23 season trophy.

“I’ve watched the games so far, and I think that Sepahan are very powerful and play tactical and technical football at the level of a champions.

“Sepahan have had a strong start to the season, and although Gol Gohar held them in the third game week, they will look to continue their powerful run in the upcoming weeks,” said the former player of Mainz 05.

“Esteghlal have not yet shown themselves as the defending champions, but I’m sure that under the Portuguese coach, Ricardo Sá Pinto, they will find their best form soon,” he said.

“Foolad and Gol Gohar are other strong teams that can fight for the title in the current season. Moreover, the other league teams are well-prepared, and most have enough financial sources to strengthen their sides,” Dinmohammadi concluded.