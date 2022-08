(No Ratings Yet)

83 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, VfL Bochum forward Jurgen Leonardo Locadia has been linked with a move to Iranian club Persepolis.

Local media reports suggest that the 28-year-old striker has reached an agreement with Persepolis to join the team.

Locadia started his playing career in PSV in 2011 and joined the English side Brighton & Hove Albion after seven years.

The Dutch footballer has played in all Netherlands age groups.