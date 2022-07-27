World Cup trophy to arrive in Tehran in September

109 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, The World Cup Trophy is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on September 1 in continuation of its tour of countries that will be participating in the World Cup this year.

In continuation ofÂ the World Cup Trophy tour, it will arrive inÂ Tehran on September 1, FIFA announced after the Iranian football federation wrote a letter to the global body.

The Iranian football federation will hold a special ceremony to unveil the trophy in Tehran.

Iran’s national men’s football team is one of the participating teams in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and is in group B along with England, US and Wales.