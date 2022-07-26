Allahyar Sayyadmanesh: Iran’s promise for the 2022 World Cup

170 views

ESPN Colombia – MEDELLIN, In recent times, players with experience and good performance in European football have ceased to be a singularity in the Iran National Team. However, it is not common for a footballer to be required by teams in Europe at the young age of 17, as has happened with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, the promise of Team Melli ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

For Iran’s June friendly against Algeria, manager Dragan Skočić called up 11 players who play in various European leagues. In addition, there are many others that are regularly cited but were not included on this list. However, all of them are over 25 years old. The only youngster with several years in the most competitive tournaments is striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

He was born in June 2001, and at the age of 9, he already stood out as the top scorer in his category. At 17, he made his debut at Esteghlal, one of the biggest clubs in the domestic Iranian league, and months later he was signed by Turkey’s Fenerbahçe, who paid $850,000 for him and signed a five-year contract.

He debuted in the Turkish league and was later loaned to İstanbulspor in the Turkish second division. He was unable to establish himself as a starter and was loaned out again to Zorya Luhansk in Ukraine. There he did show more of his repertoire and scored 13 goals in 35 games. That campaign allowed him to make the leap to English football. In January of this year, he was loaned to Hull City in the English Championship.

So good was his performance in the English second division that Hull purchased his pass for two million pounds and in this way the Iranian will continue in a very competitive league, something that will be beneficial for him before the World Cup. Club owner Acun Ilical described him as “A gem. He is very talented and progressing. I have said before that I think he can be the next Mohammed Salah. He has to improve, but he is always faster than the others.”

In the National Team, he made his debut on June 6th, 2019, when he was only 17 years old, against Syria. Just nine minutes after coming on he scored the last goal of the 5-0 rout and broke Saeid Ezatolahi’s record as the youngest goalscorer in Iranian history. He did not convert again, but he did play games in the qualifiers and surely hopes to be a significant member of the squad that travels to the Qatar World Cup.