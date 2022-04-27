Allahyar Sayyadmanesh relishing England prospect at Qatar World CupÂ 

67 views

Hull Live – HULL, The Tigers star is setting his sights on facing England at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh admits he’s relishing the chance to come up against England at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November. TheÂ Hull CityÂ ace, who is currently on loan from Turkish giants Fenerbahce before a likely permanent move to East Yorkshire in the summer, is expected to play a prominent role for Iran when the competition gets underway in late November.

Iran, managed by Croatian Dragan Skocic will face England for the first time ever on November 21 in the pair’s first game of the group stages in Doha, and it’s an occasion the City frontman cannot wait for after his country secured qualification in some style winning eight of their 10 matches – this will be their sixth appearance at the finals, but they’re yet to progress past the group stages.

Allahyar,Â who bagged his first Tigers goal in the recent 2-1 win over Cardiff CityÂ over the Easter weekend and impressed again against Reading, is expected to play a prominent role for his country in Qatar, and will likely lead the line when his side goes up against one of the pre-competition favourites in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

“All the teams are good in the World Cup,” the 21-year-old Iranian starlet told the Tigers matchday programme. “England are a top team so I’m happy that we will play them and it’s always good to play against good teams, so I am looking forward to all the games and I hope we give one hundred per cent and show our best in the World Cup.”

City’s talented youngster will also come up against the United States and one opponent who is yet to be decided, with Wales waiting on the outcome of the June play-off match between Scotland and Ukraine which will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Before then, Allahyar will hope to add further to his City total in the remaining two games of the season, ahead of what is expected to be his permanent move from Turkish football to the MKM Stadium in a deal worth around Â£2m.