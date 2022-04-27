ACL 2022: Foolad advances while Sepahan is eliminated [VIDEO]

29 views

Mehr News – JEDDAH, Foolad from Iran advancedÂ to the 2022 AFC Champions League Round of 16 after drawing 1-1 againstÂ Al Shabab Al Ahli Dubai football team.

FooladÂ advanced from the group stage at the top of Group C of theÂ 2022 AFC with 12 points followed by the Emirati team that was also qualified for the round of 16.

Another Iranian representative club in the 2022 ACL, Sepahan Esfahan, was downed by the Qatari Al-Duhail 5-2 to be eliminated from the competition after finishing third in Group D with 7 points.

Two Tehranian giants football teams, namely Persepolis and Esteghlal were barred from attending the 2022 ACL last yearÂ due to non-compliance with the rules of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).