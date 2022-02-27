Navid Nasseri gets in on scoring act against Dungannon [VIDEO]

137 views

Belfast Telegraph – DUNGANNON, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch was pleased to see goals come from midfield as they beat Dungannon Swifts to move into fourth place.

Two well-taken finishes from John Herron and sub Navid Nasseri secured the points at Stangmore Park.

Lynch was highly satisfied with the result, saying it was the perfect start to a busy run of four games in 11 days.

“It is a busy period and it is important we get our rotation right, that we keep people fit and hungry,” he said.

“I think if you ask any player and they had the choice of playing a game or going to training, they would rather play the game, so we won’t complain about it — it’s difficult, but we just have to manage it.”

This was a match low on chances and excitement, with Larne capitalising on two defensive errors for their goals.

The first came in the final minute of the first half, when Dungannon failed to clear a long throw from Kofi Balmer.

The ball dropped to Herron, who took it away from his marker with one touch and drilled it in the far corner with another.

The second came six minutes from the end, after the Swifts lost possession cheaply.

Nasseridrove forward, passing to Ronan Hale, whose shot was well blocked by goalkeeper Declan Dunne but the parry fell perfectly for Nasseri to net.

Sub Cathair Friel could have pulled one back for the home side, but Conor Devlin made a terrific save.

Lynch added: “We have spoken to John, and to others, and said that we can’t just depend on our front men for goals.

“We’ve got to get goals from midfield — even our centre-backs, from set-pieces. We want to see them coming from all areas of the pitch and that was another pleasing part of today.

“It wasn’t an easy game and it was a win that we had to dig deep for. Dungannon made it hard, the pitch was really difficult and the wind was blowing, so we had to manage conditions.”

Opposite number Dean Shiels said: “It is disappointing to come out of it with nothing. Obviously we could have created more chances, but I thought we were right in the game.

“We conceded in first-half injury time, with a few seconds left of the half, and instead of going in 0-0, we are 1-0 down and it’s a completely different mindset.

“We had to lift the players up again but in the second half I thought we were a lot better. We played more football, we tried to open up spaces more, but we weren’t clinical enough.”

Goals: https://www.si.com/soccer/onefootball/video/2022/02/27/northern-ireland-premiership-dungannon-swifts-0-2-larne