Most important football derbies in the world [Persepolis vs Esteghlal]

The Guardian – LONDON, What would soccer be without its intense and prestigious derbies? All over the world, there are rivalries that can provide both maximum euphoria and maximum disappointment.

The classics do not always proceed peacefully, and often the supporters of the teams involved go way over the top. A derby is a permanent spitfire between boundless passion and dangerous aggression. We take a look at the most blatant rivalries and derbies in the world.

Esteghlal vs. Persepolis

The rivalry between the two rivals of the Iranian capital Tehran is considered the weightiest derby in Asia. Esteghlal is considered to represent the upper and middle classes, whereas Persepolis represents the common people. Some of the games have been played in front of 100,000 spectators, and there are always fatalities.

In 1995, it was even decided that the referee should no longer come from Iran, but should be flown in from another country in order to calm the players, media and fans. Things got violent on the pitch, especially in 2000, when there were several punches to the face and three players had to spend several nights in jail. During the match, 250 buses and numerous stores were destroyed.