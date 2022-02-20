Ansarifard scores against PAS Giannina [VIDEO]

185 views

Persianfootball.com – ATHENS, Iranian striker Karim Ansarifard helped his side by scoring the second goal in AEK’s win over PAS Giannina in Athens.

Karaim Ansarifard and his compatriot Ehsan Hajisafi, both started in a match that would determine their side’s place in the domestic league playoffs, and European football next season.

The opening goal was scored by substitute Petros Mantalos on the 69th minute by a header from a corner kick.

Towards the end of regular time, it was Ansarifard who would seal the crucial three points for his side slotting away AEK’s second of the night on the 88th minute.

AEK Athens sits in 3rd with 42 points in the Greek Super League, while PAS Giannina is in 5th place with 36 points.