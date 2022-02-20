Mehdi Taremi influential in crucial away win over Moreirense [VIDEO]

272 views

Desporto.Sapo.pt – BRAGA, The only goal of the match was scored by Evanilson in the first half. The Brazilian scored the important goal after a great assist from Mehdi Taremi.Â

This Sunday FC Porto won against Moreirense’s on the road by a score of 1-0.

The win for Porto in the 23rd round of the Portuguese football championship allows them to maintain a six points advantage over Sporting, second-placed, whoÂ beat Estoril by 3 -0 in their match.

FC Porto’s goal came in the 40th minute, a brilliant run by Mehdi Taremi, saw him pass Artur Jorge, and then put the ball on a plate for Evanilson to open the scoring.

FC Porto remains in first place with 63 points, six more than Sporting and 12 more than Benfica, while Moreirense remains in the 17th.