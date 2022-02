75 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mojtaba Khorshidi stepped down as director of the Iran national football team on Tuesday.

He had been appointed as Iran’s football director in April 2021, a move that attracted controversy.

Iran’s Football Federation President Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was also removed from his role last week by members of the board of directors.

The federation is currently being led by Mirshad Majedi as caretaker president until an extraordinary assembly is held.