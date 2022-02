(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s futsal team was defeated against Russia in a friendly match held here in the Iranian capital.

Team Melli Banovan lost the match 5-1.

Nesa Ahad scored Iran’s solitary goal.

Forouzan Soleymani’s squad will play Russia again on Wednesday.

Iran played Russia as part of their preparation for the 2022 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup, which will be held in September.