Jahanbakhsh scores in Feyenoord win over Cambuur [VIDEO]

Football-oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord came from behind to earn a comfortable 3-1 victory over Cambuur in De Kuip.

In a full De Kuip, the home crowd paid tribute to the recently deceased Christian Gyan and Wim Jansen. When the game got underway, Feyenoord found themselves behind in the 17th minute when Tom Boere fired the ball past Justin Bijlow.

Feyenoord found the equaliser in the 24th minute when Luis Sinisterra found the top corner with a lovely strike. Just before the break, Orkun Kokcu made it 2-1 with a strike that deflected.

Four minutes into the second half, Feyenoord killed the game as Alireza Jahanbakhsh cut in from the right before hammering a strike past Sonny Stevens.

From the point, Feyenoord eased to victory and Arne Slot handed a debut to Cole Bassett. The win means Feyenoord are still in third but one point behind PSV. Cambuur is 9th.