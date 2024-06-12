June 12, 2024

Emperors Cup: Zahedi scores a brace against Fukuyama City

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 12, 2024
Tasnim – FUKUOKA, Avispa Fukuoka’s Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi netted a brace in the match against Fukuyama City on Wednesday.

Avispa defeated Fukuyama City 8-0 in the Emperor Cup Round of 32.

Zahedi was on target twice in the 65th and 81st minute.

Emperor Cup is a Japanese annual football competition. It has the longest tradition of any football match in Japan, dating back to 1921, before the formation of the J.League, current JFL (not former JFL) and their predecessor, Japan Soccer League.

