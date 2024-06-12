Amir Ghalenoei satisfied with draw in battle of equals

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Amir Ghalenoei is satisfied with the draw against Uzbekistan.

Iran and Uzbekistan showed why they were the two best teams in Group E of the Preliminary Joint Qualification – Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 after they played to an entertaining goalless draw on Tuesday.

Iran topped the group ahead of Uzbekistan due to a superior goal difference with head coach Amir Ghalenoei keen to praise his players for overcoming difficult traveling conditions as well as Uzbekistan’s rise in recent years.

“I would like to thank the fans for their support until the last seconds. I would also like to give special thanks to my players,” said Ghalenoei.

“We made a 20-hour flight to Hong Kong in difficult conditions, which had an effect on many. We did not play well in the first half because of fatigue. We have to play better in the next round,” he said.

“It’s worth noting that Uzbekistan has made good investments in football in recent years and is achieving significant results. Uzbekistan has achieved growth with two players becoming champion and runner-up in Iran.”