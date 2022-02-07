Best of AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Iran’s cup debut

50 views

The Hindu – MUMBAI, A fortnight of the best of Asian women’s football ended with China lifting its record ninth AFC Women’s Asian Cup title beating the Korea Republic 3-2 in a nervy final.

From historic first-time World Cup entrants to unique milestones, here are some of the standout moments from the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Iran’s Asian Cup debut:

Iran’s participation in the Asian Cup this time, the nation’s debut at the tournament, is historic in many ways. As the one nation in the world where hijabs are mandatory for women, the country faced a number of sanctions, including a ban from FIFA in 2011 during Olympic qualifiers, for the same.

The nation tried to qualify for the event in 2010, 2014, and 2018 but managed to breakthrough in the 2022 season, drawing its opening match against India (which was eventually declared null and void), but suffering heavy losses against China (0-7) and Chinese Taipei (0-5).

Led by imperious head coach Maryam Irandoost, the team is confident that its way now as a footballing nation for women is forward.

“I have gone through these 42 years and have often been asked why a girl should play football, [and that it is] better to cook Ghorme Sabzi,” Irandoost said earlier in the tournament.

Irandoost hopes the support sustains and helps her side reach the FIFA World Cup in the next five years.