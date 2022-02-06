Mohebi scores as Santa Clara draw with Gil Vicente FC [VIDEO]

66 views

BARCELOS, Gil Vicente FC hosted Santa Clara this Sunday at EstÃ¡dio Cidade de Barcelos.

The 21st round match of the Portuguese Bwin League ended in a draw with a score of 2-2.

In the 30th minute, Santa Clara opened the scoring.Â Lincoln crossed over the right side of the field and fed Cryzan who made it 0-1.

CD Santa Clara’s lead didn’t last long and, three minutes after the opener, Gil Vicente FC equalized. After a foul by Rafael Ramos, Samuel Lino converted from the spot.

In the 66th minute, the visiting team suffered a setback, when Lincoln was sent off with the second yellow card.

Even with one less player on the field, CD Santa Clara did not give up and in the 78th minute, the Azoreans took the lead to make it 1-2. Rafael Ramos crossed into the penalty area and met Mohammad Mohebi who headed it in to give his side the unexpected lead.

Two minutes later, Santa Clara was reduced to nine players after Cryzan was also sent off.

Gil Vicente FC cemented itself in the midfield and in the 83rd minute managed to tie up the game. Following a corner kick from Pedrinho, RÃºben Fernandes scored the equalizer making the final score 2-2.