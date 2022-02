(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Esteghlal goalkeeper Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri joined Sepahan football team on Saturday.

Mazaheri has penned a one-and-a-half-year deal with the Isfahan-based football club.

Sepahan signed Christopher Knett as a replacement for Payam Niazmand at the beginning of the season but the Austrian custodian failed to meet the expectations.

Sepahan is a favorite to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) in the 2021-22 season.