Jahanbakhsh scores in Feyenoord victory over Sparta [VIDEO]

Football-Oranje.com – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord have closed the gap on second-placed PSV Eindhoven to a point after a simple 4-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.

The Rotterdam derby started with a special tribute to Wim Jansen, who recently passed away. Buoyed on by the home crowd, Feyenoord got off to a quick start and it was 1-0 after only four minutes with Orkun Kokcu finding the net with a deflected strike.

Feyenoord continued to dominate and Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it 2-0 in the 14th minute following a nice team move. A long ball from Kokcu in the build-up was particularly special.

Guus Til made it 3-0 in the 50th minute before the midfielder sealed the comfortable victory with his second which moves them top of the Eredivisie top scorer list with thirteen fourteen goals.

Jorrit Hendrix and Patrick WÃ¥lemark then came on for their Feyenoordâ€™s debuts as the hosts eased to victory.