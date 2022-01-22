Iran ready for China match: Behnaz Taherkhani

12 views

Tasnim – MUMBAI, Captain of Iran’s women’s football team Behnaz Taherkhani says that her team is ready to face powerhouse China in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022.

Team Melli Banovan will play the tournament’s most successful team on Sunday in Group A in Navi Mumbai.

Iran stole the show in its opening match, holding host India to a goalless draw.

“It was a great experience for us,” said the defender. “It was obvious that India had a lot of training camps and friendly matches, which we didn’t have, but we gave all of our efforts towards getting three points.

“We all know that China is one of the strongest teams in Asia. Eight times it has won this tournament, but we are prepared for this game, and we’ll do everything we can to get the best result,” she added.