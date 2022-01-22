Bayer 04 sign striker Sardar Azmoun from Zenit [Official]

39 views

www.bayer04.de – LEVERKUSEN, Bayer 04 Leverkusen have signed Iran international Sardar Azmoun. The 27-year-old centre-forward’s contract at Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg runs out in the summer and will not be extended. He will join the Werkself for the 2022/23 season on a deal until 30 June 2027.

“We’re delighted to have completed this transfer. Sardar Azmoun has been one of Russian football’s top goalscorers for several years. He’s been champion three years in a row there with Zenit, regularly played in the Champions League and shown himself to be of international class at the highest level,” said Bayer 04 sporting director Simon Rolfes of the signing. “Our attack gains extra quality with him. Sardar will make our attack even more unpredictable and powerful.”

Managing director for sport Rudi Völler says the 1.86m-tall Azmoun is a “versatile striker capable of playing in several positions. He’s very quick, good in the air and has a good sense for space. But he’s not just a goalscorer. Sardar Azmoun also sets up a lot of goals and is an outstanding fit for the Werkself as a player who combines well with others.”

For Azmoun, who has 39 goals in 60 caps for Iran, the move to Leverkusen is “a step from the best club in Russia to one of the best leagues in Europe. Bayer 04 Leverkusen has a really great squad. I’ve been keeping an eye on the club for a long time and am impressed by the team’s style of play,” said Russia’s Footballer of the Year for 2021. “It’s incredibly exciting for me to soon be able to play in the Bundesliga. And I’m convinced I’ll make the team even better with my footballing ability.”