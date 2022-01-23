Iran downs Tajikistan in CAFA Women’s Championship

(No Ratings Yet)

12 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran humiliated Tajikistan 12-0 in its second match in the 2022 CAFA Women’s Championship on Saturday.

Fereshteh Karimi (three goals), Sara Shirbeigi (three goals), Sahar Papi (two goals), Fatemeh Papi, Mahsa Alimadad and Fereshteh Khosravi scored for Iran in this match.

A Tajikistani player also scored an own goal.

Iran had started the campaign with a 5-2 win over Uzbekistan on Friday.

Iran will meet Kyrgyzstan on Monday.

The competition is being held from January 19 to 29 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Tajikistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan are taking part in the tournament.

The CAFA Women’s Championship is an international futsal competition in Central Asia for the member nations of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).