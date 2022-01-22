Mohammad Mohebi scores in Santa Clara’s first away win against Moreirense [VIDEO]

26 views

rr.sapo.pt – BRAGA, The decisive goal was scored by Iranian substitute Mohebi towards the end of the match.Â

Santa Clara rose to 10th place in the Portuguese League, winning 2-0 at Moreirense in the 19th round of the competition.

Ricardinho, in added time in the first half at 45+2 minutes, scored the opening goal.

Iranian substitute Mohammad Mohebi sealed the first away victory for the Azores on the 85th minute of the game.

Santa Clara now has 20 points and sits in 10th place while Moreirense moves down to 15th place.