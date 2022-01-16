Ansarifard scores as AEK lose to Panetolikos [VIDEO]

63 views

Persianfootball.com – ATHENS, AEK Athens received a blow to their domestic campaign after giving up a 1-0 lead to lose at home to Panetolikos.

AEK took the lead against Panetolikos thanks to the goal scored by Karim Ansarifard shortly before the end of the half in the 44th minute.

The Iranian received the ball on the right and brushed past the opponent, dribbled into the penalty area, and finished nicely.

A late surge from the visitors saw Panetolikos claw their way back into the match with two goals in the latter stages of the match on the 79th and 84th minutes respectively.

AEK Athens remains in 3rd, while Panetolikos sits in 9th place in the Greek league standings.