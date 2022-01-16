Mehdi Taremi scores as Porto mount comeback against Belenenses SAD [VIDEO]

73 views

Portugoal.net – LISBON, Following Sportingâ€™s 2-0 win against Vizela, Portoâ€™s mission was toÂ protect their newly-gathered three-point advantage at the top of the table with an expected win against Belenenses SAD.

The hosts were in the mood for a shock, taking the lead as early as the 13th minute with a header from Abel CamarÃ¡ from a Diogo Calila corner.

Portoâ€™s tide gradually rose, taking advantage of Sphephelo Sitholeâ€™s red card in the 31st minute to equalize soon after through Evanilson, as the two sides entered the half-time break level at 1-1.

A couple of goals in quick succession around the hour mark had Porto flying towards an important victory, with Evanilson, again, as well as Mehdi Taremi both on target.

Portoâ€™s fourth went amiss following Luiz Felipeâ€™s spot-kick save against Luis DÃ­az but, just five minutes later, Evanilson was on hand to find another way through and clinch his hat-trick, creating a nine-point-gap between them and third-placed Benfica.