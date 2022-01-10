Iranian international striker linked with Hull City move as transfer gossip grows

104 views

Hull Live – HULL, The latest player to be linked with a move to Hull City is 20-year-old Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, as transfer speculation surrounding Grant McCann’s Tigers grows.

The frontman currently plies his trade with Turkish side Fenerbahce having agreed a five-year deal with the SuperLig outfit in May 2019, and it has since emerged the Tigers are keen on bringing him to the MKM Stadium once Acun Ilicali’s takeover has gone through.

Sayyadmanesh spent a spell on loan with Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk where he netted 12 times in 35 outings, though the club opted against making his move permanent after a year-and-a-half-long spell.

The Iran international has also been attracting interest from other clubs in Europe, with Anderlecht among those clubs believed to be interested.

Boss Vincent Kompany last week clinched the signing of USA international Bryan Reynolds, another player linked with a move to the MKM Stadium.

Meanwhile, City have also seen their name attached to reports that Slovenian attacking midfielder Miha Zajc is another target according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 27-year-old is another who plies his trade with Fenerbahce, a club closely linked to Ilicali and is unlikely to be the last name thrust City’s way.

Head coach McCann, who revealed last week City are closing in on two new arrivals despite the uncertainty surrounding their takeover

“We’re getting there,” McCann said about new arrivals. “We’re working very hard behind the scenes.”