Juventus make inquiry for Zenit striker Azmoun [Report]

gianlucadimarzio.com – TURIN, Juventus is interested in Iran and Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

The recent injury to Federico Chiesa is forcing Juventus to ponder making an addition to their squad.

There was an initial meeting between the club and manager Max Allegri, and rather than acquiring a true replacement for the former Fiorentina winger, they are thinking of signing a versatile striker- the first name being considered isÂ Sardar Azmoun.

The Iranian striker’s contract with Zenit is coming to expiry, he’s also a target for clubs in France and Germany after previously being pursued by Roma.

Zenit prefer to take time and find a replacement, but the deal is possible since Allegri rates the player and Juventus still have a slot available for a non EU player.