Two Iranians featured in IFFHS ‘Menâ€™s AFC Team of Year 2021’

Tasnim – BONN, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, and Sardar Azmoun were selected in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) Menâ€™s AFC Team of the Year 2021.

Kanaanizadegan, who joined Al-Ahli Doha in August, helped Persepolis win the Iran league title in the 2021 season.

Azmoun played a key role in Zenit’s success in the Russian Premier League and also stole the show in the UEFA Champions League.

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi and Kayserispor defender Majid Hosseini are included in the substitutes team.

IFFHS MENâ€™S AFC TEAM OF THE YEAR 2021

(4-3-3)