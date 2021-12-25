FFIRI may allow fans at Azadi for Iran-Iraq WCQ [Report]

122 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, The Iranian Football Federation is mulling over the possibility of allowing fans in Grand Azadi Stadium to watch the qualifying match between Iran and Iraq for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Jan. 27, 2022.

According to the Iranian Khabar Varzeshi Newspaper’s website, theÂ Iranian Football Federation is considering whether the matchÂ between Iran and Iraq qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is to be held in an empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran or if fans would be allowed in.

Group A leaders Iran will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the third time in a row if defeat the Iraqi team at the Azadi Stadium, according to Tehran Times.

It is also said that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will travel to Tehran on Jan. 27, 2022, to watch the qualifying match in Tehran’s stadium.

There is still skepticism about the federation’s decision on the Iran-Iraq match because although the body announced 10,000 fans would be allowed in the stadium in Tehran forÂ the Iran-South Korea qualifying match on October 12, the match eventually was held in theÂ empty stadium.