Newcastle readying bid for Zenit star Sardar Azmoun [Report]

218 views

Tribal Football – NEWCASTLE, Newcastle UnitedÂ are readying a bid forÂ Zenit St PetersburgÂ starÂ Sardar Azmoun.

With his contract to expire at the end of theÂ Russian Premier LeagueÂ season, Azmoun has resisted attempts by Zenit to open talks about a new deal.

As such, reports Sky Sports, Newcastle spy a chance to prise Azmoun away from St Petersburg in January.

Azmoun has been playing for Zenit since 2019 and this season the 26-year-old Iranian has scored 10 goals in 21 matches.

Newcastle won’t get a clear run at Azmoun, with Lyon also keen