IPL: Esteghlal beats Padideh, Zob Ahan defeated by Persepolis [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Padideh 3-0 and cemented their place at top of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium, Jafar Salmani opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 12th minute. Rudy Gestede made the scoreboard 2-0 in the 23rd minute and Arman Ramezani scored the third goal just before the break.

In Arak, Aluminum and Gol Gohar played out a goalless draw.

Havadar edged past Tractor 1-0 in Tehran courtesy of Javad Mohammadi’s goal in the 58th minute.

Naft Masjed Soleyman defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0 thanks to the first half’s goals from Mohammad Bolboli and Mirhadi Mirjavan.

Nassaji earned a late 2-1 win over Mes in Rafsanjan. Reza Jafari scored for the visiting team in the 39th minute and Godwin Mensha leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute. With eight minutes remaining, Hamed Shiri converted his penalty to seal an away win for Nassaji.

Foolad and Sanata Naft shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Ahvaz’s derby.

Sepahan suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Paykan in Isfahan. Alireza Koushki scored for Paykan in the 16th minute. Farshad Ahmadzadeh levelled the score in the 57th minute and Mohammadhossein Fallah scored the winner in the 77th minute.

Persepolis also defeated Zob Ahan 2-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium. Zob Ahan goalkeeper Parsa Jafari scored an own goal on the hour mark and Mehdi Torabi doubled the lead in the 88th minute from the penalty spot.

Esteghlal cements their place at top of the table with 25 points from 11 matches.

Sepahan and Persepolis sit second and third, respectively with 22 points.