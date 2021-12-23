Sardar Azmoun voted RPL’s ‘Best Footballer of Year’

235 views

Mehr News – MOSCOW, The member of the Iranian national team, Sardar Azmoun who plays for the Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg has been voted as the best player of 2021 in Russia.

Sardar Azmoun, who is a forwardÂ with Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg, won the title of the best football player in theÂ country for 2021 in a poll conducted by the Russian newspaper Sport Express.

Sixteen professional coaches, 16 senior football managers, 16 reporters from Sport-Express newspaper, as well as football fans, took part in the poll on the newspaper’s website.

The Zenit St Petersburg center-forward also plays for the national team of Iran as a striker.Â