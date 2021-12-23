Iran ends 2021 as Asia’s top team in FIFA rankings

178 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran national football team ended the 2021 year as Asia’s best-ranked team, following the latest FIFA World Ranking announced on Thursday.Â Iran remains 21st in the FIFA World Ranking.

For the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) ends the calendar year in pole position, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd) by 2.1 points. France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 352 full internationals were played in 2020. Not since 1987 (323 matches) had so few games been played in a calendar year.

By contrast, planet football made up for lost time in 2021 with a record-breaking 1116 matches played.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Feb. 10, 2022.