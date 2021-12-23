Nowruz Football Tournament to be held in Iran [Report]

130 views

Tasnim – DUSHANBE, The inaugural edition of the Nowruz football tournament will be held in Iran.

The football federations of Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan reached an agreement after a meeting in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, to expand cooperation, conduct appropriate training camps and arrange friendly matches between the member states.

According to the deal, a tournament called “Nowruz” will be held from 2022 with the permanent presence of four member states of CAFA. Also, the senior teams of each country will play in a competition on the occasion of Nowruz and in the days leading up to the celebration of the New Year, for a four-a-side tournament.

Hassan Kamranifar, Secretary-General of Iran’s Football Federation, who was representing Iran in Dushanbe, was appointed as the executive director of the first tournament, along with Asian refereeing veteran Roshan Irmatov of Uzbekistan. The period of holding the Nowruz 2022 tournament will be decided by the members of CAFA after further consultations, teammelli.com reported.