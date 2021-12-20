£10.5M Moshiri target gives Everton boost with his decision, exit a certainty

371 views

HITC – LONDON, Sardar Azmoun has gifted Everton a boost in their reported transfer pursuit of the striker as he has no interest in a new contract with Zenit St Petersburg, according to Calciomercato.

Azmoun is set to be a free agent next summer when his current deal at the Gazprom Arena expires. He joined the Zenitchiki on a three-year deal in 2019 from Rubin Kazan in a £10.5m transfer, after an initial loan switch to Wolves collapsed over the terms of an option to buy.

The 26-year-old has been prolific in the blue-and-white of Zenit with 62 goals and 36 assists over 104 outings. He has struck 10 of his goals and five assists in 21 games this term so far.

Azmoun is now in advanced talks with Lyon over a move to the Ligue 1 outfit, potentially as early as January. He has no intention of signing an extension at Zenit before his deal expires in June, with his departure when available for free now considered a certainty.

EVERTON KEEN ON TRANSFER FOR ZENIT FORWARD AZMOUN

Everton may rival Lyon for a transfer of Azmoun, likely once his Zenit St Petersburg contract expires next year. 90min recently reported the Iran international features on the Toffees’ shortlist of attackers to target if Richarlison leaves Goodison Park at the end of the season.

Blues owner Farhad Moshiri has long been a fan of Azmoun and is ready to mount a strong bid. But Marcel Brands’ exit could impact their pursuit, having also been a long-term fan.

Lyon, however, is likely to be Everton’s greatest opposition for a transfer of Azmoun either in January or when his Zenit contract ends. L’Equipe report the Groupama Stadium side have already reached an agreement over personal terms for a winter move from Zenitchiki.

Azmoun would sign a four-and-a-half-year contract in France, as manager Peter Bosz views him as Les Gones’ priority mid-season target. Zenit is likely to only demand around €3m (£2.5m) to sell the 60-cap striker next month, as well.

WILL LYON SIGN AZMOUN IN JANUARY?

Lyon has negotiated a January transfer with Azmoun’s camp for several weeks in a bid to convince the Zenit St Petersburg striker Everton want of a move to the Groupama Stadium.

Their efforts appeared unlikely to work out, so Azmoun rejecting a new contract would be a boost for the Blues. But Les Gones seem to have gained ground in their pursuit.

“If he leaves the club, it will definitely not be this season,” Azmoun’s agent told Match TV, via Soccer RU. “At Zenit, he receives over €6m-a-year (£98k-a/w). I don’t think the French [club, Lyon] will offer him that kind of money.”