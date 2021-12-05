Jahanbakhsh scores as Feyenoord beats Fortuna Sittard [VIDEO]

190 views

RTLNieuws.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord has returned to second place in the Eredivisie with a smooth victory over Fortuna Sittard (5-0).

The team of trainer Arne Slot has 1 point less than leader Ajax after fifteen matches. Bryan Linssen was the big man in the empty Kuip with two goals and two assists.

After preparatory work by Orkun KÃ¶kcÃ¼ and Linssen, Guus Til opened the score in the 8th minute.

Linssen headed in the 2-0 after 25 minutes from a corner by KÃ¶kcÃ¼.

Shortly after the break, the striker scored again with his head from a corner, this time from Fredrik Aursnes.

A little later, Linssen, consciously or unconsciously, put his head out for Luis Sinisterra, who tapped in the 4-0.

In the final phase, substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh made the fifth of Feyenoord.

Fortuna Sittard took the sixth loss in a row and with 9 points only PEC Zwolle (6 points) below them in the ranking.