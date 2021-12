Jahanbakhsh scores as Feyenoord beats Fortuna Sittard [VIDEO]

190 views

RTLNieuws.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord has returned to second place in the Eredivisie with a smooth victory over Fortuna Sittard (5-0).

The team of trainer Arne Slot has 1 point less than leader Ajax after fifteen matches. Bryan Linssen was the big man in the empty Kuip with two goals and two assists.

After preparatory work by Orkun Kökcü and Linssen, Guus Til opened the score in the 8th minute.

Linssen headed in the 2-0 after 25 minutes from a corner by Kökcü.

Shortly after the break, the striker scored again with his head from a corner, this time from Fredrik Aursnes.

A little later, Linssen, consciously or unconsciously, put his head out for Luis Sinisterra, who tapped in the 4-0.

In the final phase, substitute Alireza Jahanbakhsh made the fifth of Feyenoord.

Fortuna Sittard took the sixth loss in a row and with 9 points only PEC Zwolle (6 points) below them in the ranking.