Majid Hosseini assists against Antalyaspor [VIDEO]

59 views

Spor.Haber7.com – KAYSERI, In the 15th week of the Turkish Super League, Kayserispor defeated Antalyaspor 2-0 in a match that saw the home side reduced to 9 players.

Kayserispor took a 1-0 lead with Mame Thiam in the 11th minute, assisted by Iranian defender Majid Hosseini.

Thiam took the stage again in the 17th minute and increased the score to 2-0 with a goal from the penalty spot.

Kayserispor saw two of their players receive red cards during regulation time. Gavranovic received his marching orders after collecting a second yellow card on the 34th minute. This was followed by another red card for Kolovetsios on the 58th minute, as Kayserispor saw out the match with 9 players.

Kayserispor, who have not won for three weeks, improved in the league table with this win to 19 points. Antalyaspor, on the other hand, has 18 points.

Next week, Kayserispor will host BeÅŸiktaÅŸ and Antalyaspor will be away to face Trabzonspor.