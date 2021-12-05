IPL: Aluminum defeat Tractor, Zob Ahan lose to Mes Rafsanjan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Aluminum football team defeated Tractor 2-0 on Matchday 8 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

Esmaeil Sharifat and Mohammadamin Asadi were on target for the visiting team in Tabriz.

Aluminum is currently third with 16 points, level on points with leaders Gol Gohar.

In Shiraz, Foolad drew 1-1 with Fajr Sepasi. Hossein Mehraban’s goal was canceled by Foolad Brazilian forward Luciano Pereira Mendes.

In Sari, Nassaji defeated Padideh 2-0 in Sari thanks to goals from Hamed Shiri (penalty) and Ayub Kalantari.

Zob Ahan suffered a 3-0 home loss against Mes in Isfahan. Godwin Mensha (two goals) and Mohsen Azarbad scored for Mes.