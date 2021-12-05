Milad Mohammadi provides winning assist in Athens derby [VIDEO]

49 views

Ekathimerini.com, ATHENS, AEK beat Panathinaikos in the Athens derby on Sunday to keep up with Olympiakos that beat OFI in Crete on Saturday, while PAOK lost even more ground going down at Ionikos.

The Olympic Stadium of Athens hosted a delicious derby that had AEK win 1-0 with a second-minute goal by Damian Szymanski.

The rest of the match was packed with action, with two AEK goals correctly disallowed as offside and plenty of chances by Panathinaikos.

The result has maintained AEK six points behind Olympiakos that triumphed 3-1 at OFI. The Crete team led with Apostolos Diamantis, but the Reds bounced back with a brace by Pape Cisse and a goal by Rony Lopes.