UEFA Europa Conference League: Zahedi and Sayyadmanesh on target again

Tasnim – LUHANSK, Iranian strikers Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Shahab Zahedi scored for Ukraineâ€™s Zorya Luhansk in the match against Bulgariaâ€™s CSKA Sofia.

Zorya defeated CSKA 2-0 thanks to two late goals from Sayyadmanesh and Zahedi in Group C of 2021 Europa Conference League Thursday night.

The win kept Zoryaâ€™s chance of qualifying for the next stage.

Norwegian Bodo/Glimt leads the table with eight points, followed by Italian giant Roma with seven points.

Zorya sits third with six points with two matches remaining.