Fiorentina interested in Sardar Azmoun [Report]

HITC – FLORENCE, Fiorentina are now looking towards Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun as a replacement for Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic.

Thatâ€™s according to Tuttomercatoweb, who claim that Fiorentina are identifying potential striker signings in the knowledge that Vlahovic will likely leave.

Azmoun is wanted, and a Fiorentina scout is understood to have watched Azmoun against Juventus this week.

The Iranianâ€™s Zenit contract ends next summer, meaning he will be available for free.

Fiorentina would be looking to bring in â‚¬60million (Â£51million) for Vlahovic and then replace him with Azmoun for nothing in 2022.

Azmoun, 26, smashed 19 goals and six assists in 24 games last season. With nine goals and four assists in 16 games this term, Azmoun continues to shine.

TOTTENHAM HAVE WANTED AZMOUN AS WELL AS VLAHOVIC

Tottenham appointed Antonio Conte as their new boss earlier this week, and area already being linked with Serie A players.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reportedÂ that Conte has told Tottenham that he wants Vlahovic as one of his first signings.

Whatâ€™s ironic is that Fabio Paratici has actually targeted Azmoun too.

Azmoun claims Tottenham made an offerÂ for him over the summer but Zenit wouldnâ€™t sell.

Paratici may still fancy signing Azmoun, but if Tottenham miss out on him in order to land Vlahovic, they would likely take that trade-off.