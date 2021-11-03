Iran down Japan at Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

8 views

Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran crashed Japan 6-1 in Group B of the 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Wednesday.

Mohammad Mokhtari, Mehdi Shirmohammadi, Mostafa Kiani, Movahed Mohammadpour, Ali Mirshekari and Hassan Abdollahi were on target for Iran.

Mansouri Okuyama scored for Japan.

Iran started their campaign in Dubai, UAE with an 8-6 win over Paraguay.

Iran will meet world champions Russia on Thursday to decide the group winners.

Iran’s side will be the competitionâ€™s most decorated team if they win the title for the fourth time.

Brazil and Russia have won the title three times each as well.