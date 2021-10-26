FFIRI: Hassan Kamranifar elected General Secretary

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Hassan Kamranifar was elected as the permanent secretary-general of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) on Tuesday.

He replaced Mansour Ghanbarzadeh as acting secretary-general in July.

Kamranifar is an Iranian retired assistant referee.

He officiated during theÂ 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Kamranifar also officiated at 2008 Olympic Games, African Cup of Nations 2010, 2011 AFC Asian Cup, 2012 and 2013 FIFA World Club Cups, and 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.