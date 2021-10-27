League Cup: Taremi scores as FC Porto lose to Santa Clara [VIDEO]

113 views

TVi24.iol.pt – AZORES, FC Porto lost this Tuesday against Santa Clara by a scoreline of 3-1 in the Portuguese TaÃ§a da Liga.

Santa Clara’s Chindris scored in the 17th minute, followed by Ricardinho in the 65th minute, giving Santa Clara a 2-0 lead.

FC Porto managed a consolation goal in the 83rd minute through Mehdi Taremi.Â

NenÃ© put the game out of reach in the 90+3rd to make it 3-1 for the hosts.

The loss for FC Porto eliminated them from the competition as only Group D winners move on to the next round.

With 1 game remaining, FC Porto will next face Rio Ave. Regardless if they win this match, it would not be enough for them to progress out of the group of three teams.