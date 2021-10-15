AFC: Torabi can inspire Persepolis to third final in four years

344 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Mahdi Torabi can inspire Persepolis FC into their third final of the AFC Champions League in four years, the-afc.com wrote.

In a Persepolis side that has seen so many of its stars depart in recent years, Torabi is one who has returned, with the Iran international spending a year in Qatar before opting for a move back to Tehran.

Unlike the other seven teams in the quarter-finals, Persepolis’ domestic campaign has yet to kick off, but it was Torabi’s last-minute cross-cum-shot in the Round of 16 that saw off FC Istiklol 1-0 to seal a return to the last eight.

While Torabi has goals in him, it is his creativity that makes him stand out. Going into the quarter-finals, the 27-year-old has more assists (5) and has created more chances (22) than any other player in the competition.

Torabi was on loan at Saipa when Persepolis reached the 2018 final and in Qatar for the 2020 edition; he may now view this as his chance to inspire the Tehran giant into its third final in four years.