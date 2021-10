400 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic will attend the match between Iran’s Persepolis and Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

The two teams will square off at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday.

Skocic has been invited to watch the match as a special guest.

Persepolis will travel to Riyadh Thursday evening.