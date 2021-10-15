Sato to officiate 2021 ACL quarters between Al Hilal and Persepolis

Tehran Times – RIYADH, Japanese referee Ryuji Sato has been selected to officiate a match between Saudi Arabiaâ€™s Al Hilal and Persepolis of Iran.

Al Hilal welcome Persepolis at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday in what is the two sides’ seventh AFC Champions League meeting, having played against each other six times.


Sato, 44, has refereed many matches in the AFC Champions League and FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the international level. He is also a referee in J. League Division 1 in Japan.


