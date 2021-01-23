IPL: Saipa edge leaders Esteghlal, Tractor defeats Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

25 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Saipa football team edged past Iran Professional League (IPL) leaders Esteghlal 1-0 here on Saturday.

Hossein Maleki found the back of the net with a powerful strike four minutes into the second half for the Saipa’s plucky kids.

Esteghlal put Saipa under heavy pressure in the second half but failed to capitalize on their chance.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Gol Gohar 2-1 in Sirjan.

Ehsan Haji Safi put the visiting team in front before the halftime and Younes Shakeri leveled the score from a cross after the hour mark.

Mohammad Abbaszadeh scored the winner in the 76th minute.

Esteghlal lead the table with 22 points, followed by Sanat Naft with 21 points and one game in hands.

On Monday, Persepolis will meet Aluminum in Arak and Machine Sazi host Foolad in Tabriz in Matchday 12 of IPL.

Sanat Naft has a chance to move back to the top of the table with a win over Sepahan in Abadan.