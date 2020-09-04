Amir Ghalenoei appointed coach of Gol Gohar

1 views

Tasnim – SIRJAN, Amir Ghalenoei took charge of Gol Gohar football club on Thursday.

The 56-year-old coach has replaced Majid Jalali in the Iranian top-flight team.

Ghalenoei announced his resignation from coaching Sepahan on August 11 after his team was eliminated by Esteghlal in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarter-final.

Ghalenoei is the most successful coach in Iran Pro League and managed several clubs, including Esteghlal, Mes Kerman, Sepahan and Tractor, with two of which he won a total of five championships and two Hazfi Cup titles.

He was also the head coach of Iran national football team in the 2007 AFC Asian Cup.