Vasco Evora appointed Sepahan goalkeeping coach

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Vasco José Pedrosa Évora has been named as new goalkeeping coach of Iranian football team Sepahan.

The 41-year-old Portuguese coach will fly to Isfahan Monday night to finalize his contract.

Evora’s contract will run until the end of the season.

He has already worked at Portuguese clubs Arouca, Belenenses SAD, Sporting B and Leiria.

Evora also was goalkeeping coach of Burkina Faso national football team in 2016.

Iran Professional League will resume on Wednesday with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.

Persepolis sits top of the table with 47 points, 10 points above Sepahan and Tractor.